LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested on Wednesday in relation to a case of sexual assault on an elderly woman.
On Tuesday at 7:05 a.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 400 block of South 7th Street. Police say an elderly female victim was sleeping on a bench and was violently attacked and sexually assaulted by an unidentified male.
Within 33 hours of the incident, police located 18-year-old Leandre Burnett and matched him with surveillance footage and descriptions of the suspect from police follow-up interviews. Burnett was arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, battery and indecent exposure.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
