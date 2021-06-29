LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said an 83-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a crash six months ago.
According to police, a 2018 Honda CR-V driven by Jalal Abtahi was traveling westbound on Sahara Avenue approaching 17th Street on Dec. 22, 2020.
At the same time, police said a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 33-year-old Las Vegas man "failed to yield the right of way and turned into the path of the CR-V," causing the crash.
The Accord's driver stayed on scene and was not impaired, police said. Abtahi was taken to Sunrise Hospital with injuries that were determined at the time to not be life-threatening.
The Clark County Coroner's Office later notified police that Abtahi died of his injuries shortly after the crash. It was unclear why police were notified in June.
Las Vegas police counted his death as the 64th traffic-related fatality for 2021.
