LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers made 25 felony arrests on the first night of the Electric Daisy Carnival.
An additional two people were arrested for misdemeanors charges and one misdemeanor citation was issued, police said. No arrests were made for DUI or gross misdemeanors.
Information about medical calls were not immediately available.
More than 150,000 people were expected to attend EDC each night throughout the weekend.
(1) comment
How many of those arrests were for victimless crimes?[rolleyes]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.