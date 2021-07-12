LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have made at least three rescues of dogs locked in hot cars recently.
JULY 10
While the heat was tying all-time records on Saturday, Las Vegas police say they rescued a small dog that was locked inside a vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip for five hours before they were able to save him.
When they got there, they broke a window on the car and got him out. They said he was panting heavily when they got there, but was doing better after getting water and a cool place to rest.
JULY 10
Las Vegas police reported officers were called on Saturday to a Goodwill parking lot at Flamingo and Fort Apache roads.
Officers arrived and noticed a dog in distress, and were forced to break the window to get the dog out, police said.
The dog was taken by animal control and the owner was arrested. Police said the owner was inside shopping at the time.
"This was in the heat of the day and likely could have turned deadly within minutes."
JULY 9
Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Convention Center area command helped rescue two dogs locked in a car Friday morning.
According to a post from LVMPD, Capt. Dori Koren, the two dogs were left with no food or water in the Planet Hollywood parking lot amid 115-degree heat.
"Thankfully we got to them in time," Koren tweeted.
Brace yourself for the best story of the day…our @LVMPDCCAC officers rescued these two pups from a locked car this morning. They were left with no food or water in a 115 degree heat 🥵😡 Thankfully we got to them in time. #LVMPD #AnimalRescue #positivity #GoodVibes #Retweet 🐶 pic.twitter.com/ofglFqySRP— Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) July 9, 2021
In a follow up post, Koren said the dogs had been in the car for about four hours before they were rescued by officers.
Our focus is on situations that are dangerous, like in this case, the car was off, there was no food or water, it was a 115 degrees and the dogs were in there for about four hours. Thankfully we got to them before they were seriously injured.— Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) July 9, 2021
(2) comments
The sentence should be four hours locked in the car between the hours 1 pm to 5 pm in the last week of July with no air conditioning.
I hope the owners are prosecuted for this awful act.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.