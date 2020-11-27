LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police announced Friday night they arrested six suspects for ripping off copper wire at the Spaghetti Bowl.
According to police, the suspects are: 29-year-old Rio Hunt, 51-year-old Timothy Grassmyer, 42-year-old Katherine Cole, 58-year-old Michael Fox, 55-year-old Keith Schwingdorf and 54-year-old William Ralston.
Detectives were doing some follow up work at a residence located in the 200 block of West Philadelphia Avenue. They say patrol officers assisted in taking the suspects into custody.
Police located 6,290 pounds of stolen copper wire, as well as a U-Haul box truck which was used to transport the stolen wire.
Detectives also seized $2,386 believed to be proceeds from the stolen copper.
FOX5 broke the original story of copper wire thefts at the Spaghetti Bowl.
Thieves knocked out about 20 lights when they yanked wire from the light poles. NDOT was close to making repairs and turning the lights back on when thieves hit a second time.
NDOT says theft prevention measures in place kept the thieves from getting any copper wire, but damaged it enough where more will have to be replaced. Repairs are expected to take three to four more weeks. The cost to taxpayers for the original theft is $140,000.
The suspects are booked in the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges: Injury to Property of Another, Theft of Scrap Metal or Utility Property and Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Scrap Metal or Utility Property.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the LVMPD Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-4314. People can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com
