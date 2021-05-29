LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they've made an arrest in a downtown shooting on Wednesday morning.
Juan Rojas Miranda, 37, was arrested Friday and was booked in to the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge.
About 7 am. on May 26, the shooting was reported in the 600 block of N. 11th Street, near Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
The investigation showed that the victim was walking nearby and fought with the suspect in a black SUV. The suspect reportedly shot at the man and drove off.
The victim has not yet been identified by the Clark County coroner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.