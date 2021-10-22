UPDATE (Oct. 22) -- Las Vegas police say they've made an arrest in a recent dog death investigation.
According to court records, Carlos Fonseca, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday. His next court hearing is scheduled for Monday. He's charged with four counts of willful or malicious torturing, maiming or killing a dog, cat or other animal.
On Oct. 4, the manager of Dylan's Double Deuce called police and animal control, as a witness to Fonseca allegedly hanging a dog named Lady from a fence, according to Fonseca's arrest report.
The dog got loose from the fence where she was hanged multiple times. Each time, the suspect allegedly grabbed her and put her back. On the fourth attempt, the dog died.
Police searched the area, thinking Fonseca lived nearby, and confirmed he had the dog in his care prior to the incident. LVMPD released the surveillance footage from the bar on Oct. 11, and the following day Fonseca abruptly left work claiming a family emergency.
Police then contacted his girlfriend, a housekeeper at Caesars Palace. She told police they lived together and had recently fought. She said they owned a Japanese Tosa and confirmed their dog was the one in the surveillance videos.
She said when Lady disappeared from their home, "she did not ask questions but assumed that Carlos had returned her to the original owner because they wanted a different dog."
FOX5's original report continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are seeking a suspect in a dog death investigation, the department said Monday.
On Oct. 4 about 3 p.m., police were called to the 3000 block of S. Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, for a dog found hanging dead from a fence.
Police said they obtained surveillance video showing the suspect walking the dog on a leash into the parking lot and hanging it.
The suspect was described as a Black man with long dreadlocks and a short beard. At the time, he was wearing a white shirt, white pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information was urged to contact police at 702-828-3307, to remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
Another DISGUSTING human, and I use that term loosely.
