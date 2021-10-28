LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thirty-three people were arrested in a compliance effort by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other local police agencies ahead of Halloween.
Between Monday and Thursday, 1,048 sex offenders and suspects wanted in sex crimes were contacted in the Las Vegas Valley. The operation resulted in 33 arrests.
Those arrested were charged with a variety of crimes including failure to obey sex offender registration laws, fugitive from another state, arrest warrants and "other sex crime related offenses," police said.
Las Vegas police said 33 arrests were made in a media release Thursday night, however the department provided 23 related booking photos. Court records show them charged this month with the following charges:
- Aron Mackendrick -- failure to obey sex offender registration laws
- George McGurdy -- sexual assault against a child under 14
- Richard Meerdink -- failure to obey sex offender registration laws
- John Movick -- fugitive from another state
- Cynthia Pena -- failure to obey sex offender registration laws
- Billy Pope -- failure to obey sex offender registration laws
- Shonna Regnerus -- failure to obey sex offender registration laws
- Gabriel Rowe -- failure to obey sex offender registration laws
- James Taper -- unknown charge
- Terrence Bott -- unknown charge
- Stephen Broy -- failure to obey sex offender registration laws
- Alejandro Castillo -- sexual assault
- Andriene Christian -- unknown charge
- James Curtis -- failure to obey sex offender registration laws
- Patrick Daniel -- failure to obey sex offender registration laws
- Zachary Delaughter -- lewdness with a child under 14
- Timothy Dresden -- failure of a convicted person to comply with requirements
- Douglas Farr -- failure to obey sex offender registration laws
- Eustace Francis -- failure to obey sex offender registration laws
- Abel Garcia -- open or gross lewdness
- Sylvans Jackson -- unknown charge
- Jason Johnston -- failure to obey sex offender registration laws
- Kenneth Kaz -- failure to obey sex offender registration laws
The LVMPD said to media that they wanted to remind sex offenders "who are required to register that they must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier assigned to them."
- Tier 3 offenders required to check in quarterly
- Tier 2 offenders required to check in biannually
- Tier 1 offenders required to check in annually
