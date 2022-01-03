LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday says 25 people were arrested for driving under the influence as part of a New Year's Eve DUI Blitz.
LVMPD provided the below statistics for New Yea's Eve festivities:
Las Vegas Strip/downtown events:
Arrests: 8
- Felony: 1
- Gross Misdemeanors: 1
- Misdemeanors: 3
- Warrants: 3
DUI Blitz
- Vehicle Stops: 262
- Citations: 161
- DUIs: 25
- Other Arrests: 1 for Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Recovered Firearms: 1
LVMPD noted previously that during the 2020 New Year's Eve DUI Blitz, officers conducted 379 stops, issued 61 citations and made 48 DUI arrests.
The DUI Blitz is a valley-wide initiative in which officers from LVMPD are joined by Las Vegas City Marshals and Nevada State Police to look for impaired drivers.
