LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Over the weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department conducted a DUI blitz that resulted in several arrests.
On Saturday night, officers stopped more than 160 vehicles and made 13 DUI arrests.
Police also issued 40 citations, recovered three guns and made one felony arrest.
The DUI blitz was part of an ongoing effort aimed at catching and stopping impaired drivers.
Officials said impaired drivers are consistently the most common cause of motor vehicle collisions resulting in injuries or death in Nevada.
