LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives need the public's help finding a robbery suspect who authorities say stole from a woman after he picked her up in his vehicle in downtown Las Vegas.
At about 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, a woman was waiting for a rideshare near the intersection of 6th & Fremont streets, when a man driving in a white sedan offered her a ride, police said. She entered the vehicle and asked for a ride to a hotel. The driver instead took the victim to a business complex near Boulder Highway and Flamingo, and then robbed her, according to LVMPD. The woman was able to get someone to call the police, but the suspect fled prior to officers arriving.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic or white man, with dark hair, last seen wearing a black shirt with a black and red hat. He was driving a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.
Anyone who may recognize the suspect, the suspect's vehicle, or anything about the crime, is asked to call the Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
