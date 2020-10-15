LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking witnesses to come forward following an incident where a woman was reportedly thrown from a vehicle.
According to police, on Oct. 8, officers responded to a call on Lulu Avenue where multiple witnesses reported that they saw a female laying on the ground severely injured.
Police say the victim was thrown out of a vehicle and is in critical condition.
No additional information was provided.
PLEASE HELP US IDENTIFY! Our officers responded to a call where a female was thrown out of a vehicle and now is in critical condition. Please call Detective Murray at 702-305-0410 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers Nevada at 702-385-5555 or https://t.co/grpXkm8mjm. pic.twitter.com/p98x16hW2e— LVMPD SCAC (@LVMPDSCAC) October 15, 2020
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call LVMPD Detective Murray at 702-305-0410 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or http://crimestoppersofnv.com.
