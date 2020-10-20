LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for suspects in an armed robbery in the south valley Monday night.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Police said a man was robbed at gunpoint near Cactus Avenue and Bermuda Road. Gordon said a Black male suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a white four-door vehicle.
Police were conducting a follow-up investigation at M Resort near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway and found a vehicle of interest in the robbery. Around 9:30 p.m., police tried to stop the car, Gordon said.
Gordon said three Black men fled the vehicle as police attempted to make the stop. Police said the men ran into the M Resort.
One man was taken into custody after he tried to leave the hotel near the valet area, Gordon said. The man was detained as a "person of interest."
M Resort security said the other two men ran out of the casino and were last seen heading southwest. LVMPD, Henderson Police, Nevada Highway Patrol and the air unit set up a perimeter near the casino and K9 units with LVMPD and HPD canvassed the desert area nearby. Gordon said police couldn't locate the two men.
Gordon said the investigation is ongoing. Police don't believe the suspects are in M Resort.
