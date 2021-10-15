LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two burglary suspects connected to a series of events at local convenience stores last month.
Authorities say the incidents began Sept. 30.
"The suspects are known to enter a convenience store, usually when there is only one employee working. While one distracts the employee, the other enters the office area and steals money and other items of value," police said in a news release.
They were last seen driving a vehicle believed to be a black GMC Terrain with temporary license plate NX188082.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact LVMPD Northeast Area Patrol Investigations by phone at 702-828-7355. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
