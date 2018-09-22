LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have asked the public for help in locating a commercial robbery suspect.
According to police, the suspect entered a business on the 3000 block of Spring Mountain Road, near the Fashion Show Mall, at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The suspect pretended to be a customer and approached an employee at the counter.
The suspect showed the employee he was armed and demanded money from the register, police said. The employee complied and the suspect then fled the scene. He was last seen entering a late model red or maroon colored two-door Cadillac.
Police described the suspect as an Asian or Hispanic adult male, approximate 25-years-old and between 5'5" to 5'7" in height. He was last seen wearing a white fedora hat with a black sash, sunglasses, a blue surgical mask, a black button down shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
