LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for a man suspected in two robberies in Summerlin within the last week.
While details of the incidents were not provided, police said a man was involved with at least two "street robberies" in the 1100 block of Crestdale Lane, near The Crossing Park, and the 10500 block of Horseshoe Falls Court, near Oxford Park.
Both happened after midnight, police said.
Detectives seek info on a subject related 2 armed robberies near Anasazi Dr & N Town Center, both occurred after midnight. Suspect is a black male adult, approx 5’09”/230 lbs.Anyone w/info about the robberies is urged to contact the #LVMPD Fusion Watch at 702-449-3911. pic.twitter.com/0AJGCENMcE— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 6, 2019
They described the suspect as a black man, about 5'9" tall, 230 lbs. He was last wearing a dark grey hoodie and was reportedly armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information was urged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's fusion watch section at (702) 449-3911, or through CrimeStoppers.
