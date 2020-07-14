LVMPD Bolden Area Command

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Bolden Area Command is asking the public's help in locating suspects believed to be involved in a string of robberies targeting marijuana dispensary delivery drivers.

According to a flyer from police, from the end of June to the beginning of July, dispensary delivery drivers have been targeted by a group of suspects.

When the drivers arrive to deliver their product, according to police, the drivers are then threatened or punched and their products stolen.

Up to six individuals have been seen during these robberies. Police said two male suspects are believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. The remaining four individuals are juveniles, according to police.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.