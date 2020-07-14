LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Bolden Area Command is asking the public's help in locating suspects believed to be involved in a string of robberies targeting marijuana dispensary delivery drivers.
According to a flyer from police, from the end of June to the beginning of July, dispensary delivery drivers have been targeted by a group of suspects.
When the drivers arrive to deliver their product, according to police, the drivers are then threatened or punched and their products stolen.
BAC Detectives need your help to identify a subject invovled in an incident around the 100 Block of South Martin L King Blvd. Please see attached photos and if you have any info please call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 and reference LVMPD Evt# LLV200700001895. @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/wnjLT3JXwb— Bolden Area Command (@LVMPDBAC) July 13, 2020
Up to six individuals have been seen during these robberies. Police said two male suspects are believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. The remaining four individuals are juveniles, according to police.
