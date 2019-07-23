LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a loss prevention store employee who allegedly sexually assaulted a teen accused of shoplifting.
Police say the incident happened on July 7th, 2019 at a store on the 5500 block of Boulder Highway.
According to the media release, the victim was at the store with a parent when 26-year-old Dominic Miller accused the teen of shoplifting. Miller told the victim to go into a back office to fill out paperwork or police would be called.
The victim refused to comply with Miller's requests. Miller sexually assaulted the teen and brought the victim back to the parent. Both the victim and parent were told not to return to the store.
Miller was taken into custody on July 19th and faces two counts of sexual assault.
Las Vegas police believe Miller assaulted more victims and wants the public to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD's Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.