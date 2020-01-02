LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 64-year-old woman.
According to police, Irene Beltran was last seen in front of the Bellagio fountains, 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., around 7:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
The woman was last seen wearing a black oversized hoodie sweatshirt with a tan sweater underneath. She had grey or silver sweatpants and blue UGG-style boots, according to police.
Police say the woman may be in need of medical assistance, and has been known to act aggressive when off of her medication.
Anyone with information regarding Irene Beltran's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Las Vegas police at (702) 828-3111.
