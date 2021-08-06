Rudy Hester (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

According to police, Rudy Hester may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Hester was last seen near the 600 block of S. Martin L. King Boulevard, near Alta Drive, Friday morning at about 9:30 a.m.

He as last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue sweatpants, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (702) 828-3111.

