LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing endangered man who was last seen in northwest valley.
Herman Clemons, 31, was last seen in the area of Charleston and Nellis Boulevards early Thursday morning. Clemons was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green shorts and possibly grey sweatpants over the shorts. Police said Clemons was also wearing black tennis shoes and possibly carrying a red backpack.
Police said Clemons has a reduced mental capacity and could be in need of immediate assistance.
Anyone with information regarding the man's whereabouts is encouraged to call LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.
