LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man.
Richard Ocanas was last seen at approximately 4:55 p.m. May 24 near the 6100 block of Vegas Drive.
Ocanas was seen wearing an orange t-shirt, black pants and gray sandals.
Police said Ocanas might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with information regarding Ocanas was encouraged to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
