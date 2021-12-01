Jari Scriven

Jari Scriven (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 80-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday.

According to LVMPD, Jari Scriben was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday near Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards.

Police say Scriven may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.