LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 80-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday.
According to LVMPD, Jari Scriben was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday near Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards.
Police say Scriven may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Please help find 80-year-old Jari Scriven who was last seen on November 30 near Lake Mead and Nellis Blvd. He may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. If you know where he is, please notify police.#MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/mjZ0qTx5Ij— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 1, 2021
