LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police need the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old girl.
Kamarionna Crawford, 10, was last seen on May 31 about 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of S. Durango Road near Sahara Ave. She was wearing a blue shirt and red shorts with her hairs in braids.
All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing girl and notify police immediately. She may be in emotional distress or need medical attention.
Anyone with information can contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Details at 702-828-2907. Email missingpersons@lvmpd.com
