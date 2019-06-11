LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a missing young woman who hasn't been seen or heard from since May 31.
Esmeralda Gonzalez, 24, was last seen in the area of Durango and Pebble on May 31.
Police describe Gonzalez as 5 ft. tall, 110 lbs. with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Gonzalez's whereabouts is encouraged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907.
(1) comment
Prayers for the family.
