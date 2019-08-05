LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for a male suspect after surveillance footage caught the man attempting to "deposit" one dozen eggs into a bank ATM machine, damaging the unit.
About 12:46 a.m. on July 4, a man was seen tossing the freshly purchased eggs at the teller machine in the 4700 block of Blue Diamond Road in the southwest valley.
The incident resulted in $1,800 in damages, according to Las Vegas police.
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.
Police described the suspect as a 24-year-old Asian man. He was seen wearing a UNLV Rebels shirt.
Anyone with information was urged to call Enterprise Area Command detectives at 702-828-4810 or email j6412r@lvmpd.com.
