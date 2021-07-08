LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man they say pushed over an elderly woman after shoplifting at a local store.
According to police, on May 22 at approximately 7:10 p.m., the suspect was shoplifting at a Wal-Mart store on Boulder Highway when he was approached by loss prevention. The man ran out of the store, pushing over an elderly female victim, police say. The victim hit her head on the ground, causing a brain bleed, according to LVMPD.
If you can identify the subject, please contact: Detective Munguia V14735M@LVMPD.COM or 702-376-0283. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada, Inc. at (702) 385-5555
