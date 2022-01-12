LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say is accused of attempting to lure a child to engage in a sexual encounter as he exposed himself.
According to police, on Jan. 7 between 3 and 4 p.m., the child was walking near Charleston and Nellis when she was approached by an unknown male driving a white sedan.
Police say that the victim began recording the suspect, who was masturbating and attempting to entice the victim into entering his vehicle.
We need your help to find this person!Detectives believe this guy exposed himself and tried to lure a child into a sexual encounter. It happened near Charleston and Nellis last Friday between 3 and 4 p.m. He was driving a white car, possibly a Camry.➡️ Got info? 702-828-3421 pic.twitter.com/oMZSq1DPiP— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 12, 2022
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, 30-40 years old. Police say he was last seen wearing dark glasses, a gray sweater and tan pants.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a white, four door sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.