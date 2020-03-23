LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating and identifying a suspect involved in multiple west valley robberies.
According to police, a string of robberies took place in late February.
The suspect is described as an adult male, about 20-25 years old, 6-feet tall, last seen wearing dark clothing and armed with a gun. Photos of the suspect are attached.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit
(1) comment
Good photo. Should be able to i.d. this fine upstanding individual
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.