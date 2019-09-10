LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an attempted robbery and an armed robbery at two southeast Las Vegas businesses within days of each other.
LVMPD said patrol officers responded to an attempted robbery with an armed male with a long-barreled rifle at a local business located in the 2300 block of East Warm Springs Road around 9 p.m. Sept. 6.
On Sept. 8 at about 3 a.m., LVMPD said they responded to an armed robbery less than a mile away at a business in the 1700 block of Warm Springs. The victim described a man entering the business carrying a rifle and demanding money.
Police described the suspect as a white male adult, 5'7" to 5'10", last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a black mask.
Anyone with any information about either incident is urged to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
