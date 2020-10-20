LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for appliance thieves targeting new home developments.
LVMPD said the suspects are targeting new, unoccupied homes. Police said the suspect enter the home through a rear or side window and load the appliances in a truck in the driveway. Police said the thefts have happened during evening hours on the weekends.
The suspected vehicle involved is an older silver Ford F-150 pick-up truck with an extended cab and an unmarked white box truck, police said. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Enterprise Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-4809. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.