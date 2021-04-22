LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday announced that they are looking for additional victims after they say a man sexually abused a child.
According to a news release, Nicholas Collotta, 40, was arrested Wednesday on charges of child sex abuse/exploit with substantial bodily harm of a child under 14 and lewdness with a child.
Nicholas Collotta was arrested by Sexual Assault detectives on April 21, 2021 on charges of Child Sex Abuse of a child under 14 & Lewdness with a Child.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 22, 2021
He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
If you were a victim please call 702-828-3421. @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/0XdZ7ces6E
Detectives below there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
