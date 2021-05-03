LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for additional sexual assault victims in connection with the arrest of 58-year-old Francisco Tovar-Lugo.
Tovar-Lugo was arrested on charges of sexual assault and open and gross lewdness on April 29.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Tovar-Lugo or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
