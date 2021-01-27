LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a 76-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday.
Nancy Gillie was last seen driving a white 2011 Cadillac CTS with Nevada license plate 524-YST in the area of Sahara Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey sweater with "SIU MOM" written on it, a red jacket and white tennis shoes.
Nancy is suffering from dementia and may need immediate assistance. All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing adult and notify police immediately.
Anyone with information regarding Nancy Gillie’s location is encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.
(1) comment
Driving with Dementia?? Sounds right!!
