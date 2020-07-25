LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for two people of interest in a stabbing downtown Friday morning.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to Casino Center and Fremont Street around 2 a.m. on July 24 where a person was stabbed.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they were looking for two people in relation to the stabbing.
The first person is a man in his 20s, who was wearing a white hat with "Cali" written on the front, a white button-up shirt and dark pants. The other person is a woman in her 20s, who was wearing a black tank top and light-color shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (702) 279-2796, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
