LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three men are on the run after police said they robbed and attempted to sexually assault a woman in the east valley earlier this month.
On March 3, about 9 p.m., a man approached a woman as she got out of her car at her home near East Pecos Way and Las Casitas Way, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said the man asked her for money, and when she replied she didn't and turned around, he punched her in the back of her head.
After she fell to the ground, police said two more suspects went up to the woman and one cut her clothing while indicating he would sexually assault her.
The other suspect cut the victim's purse strap and the suspects fled the scene. The three suspects were described in their 30s and spoke Spanish to the victim.
Anyone with any information about the identities or whereabouts of these suspects, or with any information about this incident, is urged to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section by phone at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
