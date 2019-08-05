LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were looking for two men in an attempted robbery and assault on July 31.
According to police, the men went into a business near Rainbow and Oakey boulevards on the afternoon of July 31, pretending to be customers.
One of the suspects approached the victim and hit them with a firearm. The two suspects demanded money and items from the business, police said. When the victim was screaming, the noise drew the attention of employees next door.
Police said someone went into the business, interrupting the robbery attempt, and the two suspects ran without any money or items.
The men were described as 30-35 years old, both about 6'2" with large builds.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Commercial Robbery Section, at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit
