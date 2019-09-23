LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were searching for a man suspected in a robbery on Monday.
According to police, the man went into a business about 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 23 near West Sahara Road and South Buffalo Drive.
He reportedly went into the unnamed business and gave a threatening note to the person at the counter, demanding money. He was given an unknown amount of money and fled the property.
Police described him as 30-40 years old and about 5'5"-5'6" tall.
Anyone with information was urged to call Metro at (702) 828-3591.
