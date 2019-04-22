LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police arrested a man they said tried to lure teen girls into his truck near a Summerlin high school last week.
In a notice to parents, Principal Darren Sweikert of Palo Verde High School said Las Vegas Metro Police arrested a suspect who approached multiple teenage girls near the school.
Police confirmed they arrested a suspect during spring break, but as the investigation was ongoing, did not release his name or booking photo.
According to the email, the suspect tried to lure the girls walking to and from the school into his truck. The high school is near Pavilion Center and Alta drives.
There may be more victims and police urged anyone with information to come forward.
At the undisclosed time of the incidents, the suspect was driving an older white Ford Ranger with the Nevada plate 876G74. There were numerous stickers on the truck.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s with dark hair.
