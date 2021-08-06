LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.
According to police, Rudy Hester may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Hester was last seen near the 600 block of S. Martin L. King Boulevard, near Alta Drive, Friday morning at about 9:30 a.m.
Detectives are asking for the public's help to locate Rudy Hester, 72. Rudy may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. He was last seen near Martin L. King Blvd and Alta Dr today at about 9:30 a.m. If you've seen him, please contact police. pic.twitter.com/6QY3kAY1Te— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 6, 2021
He as last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue sweatpants, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (702) 828-3111.
