LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent out photos of a man they suspect of robbing a valley business Monday morning.
In a release, police said the man entered a gas station at the corner of Mountain Vista Street and Russell Road about 5 a.m. Police said he robbed the gas station at gunpoint.
The suspect was described as late teens or early twenties, between 5'10" and 5'11" with dark-framed prescription glasses.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 702-828-3591, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
