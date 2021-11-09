UPDATE (Nov. 9) -- Las Vegas police announced Tuesday that April Stoltz has been located.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to find a woman last seen Tuesday in downtown Las Vegas.
April Stoltz, 54, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 2 about 7:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of S. 6th Street, near St. Louis Avenue. Police say she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
She was possibly driving her silver 2017 Chevrolet Trax with Nevada license plate 241L57. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans, and has a peace symbol tattooed on her chest.
She described as 5'9" tall, 190 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.
All hospitals were asked to check their registries. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 702-828-3111, 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
(1) comment
All women with nose piercings and chest tattoos have mental health issues.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.