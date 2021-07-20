UPDATE: Las Vegas police announced Tuesday afternoon that Tistorius McDaniel has been found safe.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 31-year-old man.
According to a news release, Tistorius McDaniel was last seen Monday at about 9:30 a.m. near the 7000 block of Magic Moment Lane, near E. Warm Springs and S. Eastern.
Police aid he might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.
McDaniel was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Detectives are seeking the public's help to locate 31-year-old Tistorius McDaniel. He may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. If you know of his whereabouts, please contact police.#BREAKING #MISSING #LVMPD #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/cG15DS4cdg— LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 20, 2021
Anyone with information on McDaniel's whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail (702) 828-2907 or by email at missinigpersons@lvmpd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.