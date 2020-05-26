UPDATE (May 27): Las Vegas police on Wednesday announced that David Beese has been located. No additional information was provided.
David Beese has been located.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 27, 2020
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 27-year old David Beese, last seen at 10 p.m. on Monday in the northwest part of the valley.
Beese was last seen on May 25 near the 9600 block of Boylagh Avenue. Beese is described as 5 feet and 1 inch tall, 250 pounds, male with brown eyes and black hair.
Police say Beese might be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police said.
All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Beese and notify police immediately if they have any information.
To provide information about the location of Beese, civilians can contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
