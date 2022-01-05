UPDATE: Las Vegas police said that as of 8:41 a.m. Zoey has been found safe.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday asked for help locating a missing 2-year-old child.
According to police, Zoey Freeny, 2, was last seen Tuesday at approximately 8:15 p.m. in the area of Buffalo and Elkhorn.
Police said that she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Police say Freeny wearing a gray shirt with flowers, and grey and pink sweatpants with flowers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com
No additional information was provided.
