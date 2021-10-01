LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 11-year-old Las Vegas girl was reported missing and endangered on Friday before she was reported as being located a short time later.
Sierra was located! She is safe! Thanks for helping to spread the word! https://t.co/p8vFkZWWNQ— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 1, 2021
Police said in a tweet that Sierra was located and is safe.
Sierra Jimenez was last seen on Sept. 30 about 9:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard near Warm Springs, Las Vegas police said.
She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts and carried a zebra-print backpack. Area hospitals are asked to be on the lookout for the girl and alert police.
Anyone with information regarding SIERRA JIMENEZ and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.