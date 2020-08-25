UPDATE (Aug. 26): Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said 10-year-old Darius Williams was located and is no longer missing.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.
According to police, Darius Williams was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Aug. 22 near Twain and Cambridge.
Darius was last seen wearing a green shirt, black sweats and black Nike shoes, police said.
Police said he might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
