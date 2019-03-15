LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said missing endangered teen was found Friday night.
Police said Destinee Baca, 13, was found, along with a male person of interest in the case.
"We appreciate everyone's help in getting the word out!" police said after she was found.
She had been last seen at about 10:30 p.m. March 14 at Circus Circus, according to a Metro news release.
Police asked all hospitals to check their registries for Baca and notify police immediately if she was found, the release said.
