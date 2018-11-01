LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police said they safely located an 88-year-old man who was reported missing the day before Halloween in Las Vegas.
Jerry Turner, 88, who was last seen in the northwest area, according to police.
Turner has been diagnosed with dementia and was in possible need of medical attention, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Police thanked the public for their help in locating Turner.
