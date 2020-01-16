LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday announced that officers located the vehicle and the driver believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Jan. 11.
Police on Thursday located a white Dodge Journey with damage being consistent with an auto versus pedestrian collision and missing the same parts identified at the scene of the crash, according to a news release.
Police determined that the Dodge was the vehicle involved in the crash, which occurred about 5 a.m. Jan. 11 near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Owens Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Delila Tormos, 32, of North Las Vegas, was arrested on hit and run charges, according to police.
❌🛑❌HELP BOLO❌🛑❌— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) January 14, 2020
Here is a still photo of the vehicle involved in the fatal Hit & Run at LV BLVD/Owens on Jan. 11th. Contact LVMPD Fatal or @CrimeStoppersNV if you have any info. @LVMPD @LVMPDDTAC @LVMPDNEAC @NLVPD pic.twitter.com/eb4PE2v5ZA
The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man killed in the crash as 60-year-old Stanley Harmon. The coroner's office said Harmon's death was caused by multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the accident.
Police said the Dodge kept driving north without stopping. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
